Bakersfield, CA (August 29, 2022) –United Way of Kern County partners with the Fairfax school district to host a tax assistance event on August 30th. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program assists families with their taxes at no cost. The program has granted low-income families and single individuals the option of not having to pay for such an expensive service, while still receiving quality work.
“We are very excited to partner with the Fairfax School District to bring VITA Services to assist families that are struggling to make ends meet and have not had the opportunity to file their 2021 taxes. United way of kern county is one of the few organizations that offers free tax assistance year-round and we want to remind the community that although the deadline may have passed, we are still available to help!” stated by Annelisa Perez, Financial Stability Manager for United Way of Kern County.
Thanks to the help of multiple local partners and our amazingly dedicated volunteers we have been able to not only provide this free service but also bring money, that is much needed, back into our community. During the 2021 tax year, we were able to file over 1,600 tax returns and bring back right under 2.7 million dollars in tax refunds to the community! Our goal is to keep these numbers growing, but to do that, we need the help of volunteers.
During this event, UWKC will assist families that qualify for the program. This will be an appointment based and walk-in event at the Zephyr Lane Elementary School, Parent Education and Resource Center located at 6237 Zephyr Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93307. The distribution will take place on August 30th, from 12PM - 6PM.
For more information about our VITA program and to book your appointment visit our website www.kernvita.org or call 661-843-1820.
