Cerro Coso to Host Virtual Veterans Benefit Webinar
 
The College is hosting a Veterans Benefit Webinar via Zoom on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m., highlighting information on how to enroll as a student and receive military educational benefits at Cerro Coso Community College.
 
Discussion topics will a brief overview of education benefits, processes for the G.I. Bill and CalVet Fee Waiver, college resources, and the new MyVRC App.
 
Those attending are encourage to preregister in advance of the workshop at https://www.cerrocoso.edu/event/virtual-veterans-benefits-webinar After registering participants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link to attend.
 
They make sacrifices for our nation, education doesn’t have to be one of them.  Now registering for fall 2020 classes.  Contact the Counseling Department today and find out how you too can be a Cerro Coso student this fall.
 

