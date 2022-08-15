The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
63-year old Ronnie Armstrong was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on July 1st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, DUI: Excessive Speed and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
33-year old Mitchell Lopez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on July 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
28-year old Justin Stalker was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on July 3rd on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
34-year old Kevin Iannalfo was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on July 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances.
30-year old Daniel Evans and 38-year old Lance Harris were arrested by Mojave CHP on July 9th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent; Harris was also arrested for Drive while License Suspended.
22-year old Carlos Hernandez was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 9th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
33-year old Brandon Liddle was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 9th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
37-year old Dawn Colburn was arrested on July 18th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Vandalism.
43-year old Joseph Eslick was arrested on July 18th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Drive while under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Tamper w/Vehicle, Drive while License Suspended and Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
39-year old William Franco and 29-year old Ryan Grinstead were arrested on July 19th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Burglar’s Tools and Attempted 2nd Degree Burglary of an Inhabited House or Vessel; Grinstead was also arrested on Suspicion of Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in a Public Place and Carry Concealed Firearm upon Person: Pistol/Revolver/other Firearm.
55-year old James Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Hawthorn Police) on July 15th on Suspicion of Interference w/Business Customers.
40-year old Jennifer Shafer was arrested on July 21st on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
41-year old Ryan E. Byars was arrested on July 24th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Threats of Violence.
46-year old Jason Crosby was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on July 22nd on Suspicion of Burglary and Vandalism: less than $400.
19-year old Edgar Ramos was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on July 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
43-year old Jason Russell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on July 28th on Suspicion of Burglary.
36-year old Sunnyroy Huerta was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on July 31st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
