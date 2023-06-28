June 26,2023 at 8:53 am, CCPD Calcity and California City Fire Department responded to a single vehicle rollover traffic collision with an ejection on Twenty Mule Team Prkwy and Esse Blvd. Upon the arrival of CCPD Officers, it was apparent that the driver, who was the only occupant, had sustained major injuries. CCPD Officers began basic first aid to include the application of two tourniquets. CCFD arrived and began advanced medical care while CCPD established a landing zone for a medical helicopter. CCPD and CCFD frequently train together and are familiar with each other and our respective roles during a critical incident. The outcome of this incident could have been different if the driver had been wearing his seat belt. His current condition is unknown, but he was airlifted to a local trauma center. Please wear your seat belts and slow down. Your life and those sharing the road with you depend on it.
CCPD Stresses Importance of Seat belts
