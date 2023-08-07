MOJAVE – A low cost spay and neuter clinic is coming to Mojave; sign-ups for the clinic will start on Aug. 8th beginning at 10am and is open for all residents of unincorporated East Kern County. The clinic is scheduled to take place on Sept. 6th and the Veterans’ building on O Street in Mojave
SNIP Mobile clinic is sponsoring the event and they’re asking that all pets be 2 months to 7-year-old and in good health; they’re also requesting that there be no more than 4 appointments per household and proof of address is required.
The cost for fixing pets is: $20 co-pay for cats 2 months-7 years old and $40 co-pay for dogs 2 months-7 years old; co-pay must also be paid withing 72 hours of making the appointment.
For more information, contact Kern County Animal Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.