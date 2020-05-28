|Today, the California Globe highlighted Congressman Kevin McCarthy's federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of House Democrats' proxy plan and the striking contrast between House Democrats and Republicans in their efforts to support their constituents.
Highlights of the article are below, or you can read it in its entirety here:
CA’s Congressional House Democrats Give Away Votes in Pelosi’s Proxy Plan
California Globe
Katy Grimes
May 27, 2020
"Since the coronavirus has gripped the country, Congressional House Democrats have been pushing plans to allow a proxy vote, where a representative has a colleague cast a vote on his or her behalf, in effect, giving the vote away.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says this would upend 231 years of legislative precedent and concentrate power in Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hands.
'While other states are opening up, the House isn’t,' McCarthy said in a press conference Wednesday. 'This is dereliction of duty...'
McCarthy outlined other national crises and pandemics that did not shut the House down, and in fact it remained open and members voted:
The contrast between Republicans and Democrats on this issue, is striking.
'Being a Member of Congress is a duty and honor that I do not take lightly; Members choose to pursue this job fully understanding the burden of responsibility we have to serve as the voice of our constituents in the legislative process,' Republican Leader McCarthy said.
'That is why I vehemently oppose the Pelosi proxy rule that takes an unprecedented step against over 200 years of precedent and accountability, distancing representatives from the constituents they were elected to serve. All members that physically and capably can vote should vote in person as the Constitution provides, and those who cannot vote should continue to submit how they would have voted as representatives in the People’s House have done for centuries, in times of peace and in times of crisis, and this time should be no different.'
'The founders believed we should assemble. Article I says the House is supposed to assemble,' McCarthy said. 'The Democrats’ proxy vote is to make their own rules.'
House Republicans announced they are suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to stop the new proxy voting rules, McCarthy reported Wednesday.
The lawsuit was filed in the D.C. Federal District Court..."
