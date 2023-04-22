Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're in week 9 of regular season play and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats hosted Frazier Mountain on April 11th (no score reported at this time), took on Calif. City on April 18th then traveled to Desert on April 21st, hit the field against Kern Valley on April 25th then traveled to Mammoth on April 28th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens hosted Bishop Union on April 11th and lost a shut out game by a final score of 9-0 in 7 innings. The Ravens host Kern Valley on April 14th and won by a final score of 9-7 in 6 1/2 innings, hit the field against Boron on April 18th, then travel to Rosamond on April 21st and host Desert on April 25th then take on Frazier Mountain on April 28; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions took on Mammoth (updated scoring) on April 7th and lost by a final score of 13-2 in 5 innings; they then took Spring Break then headed to Frazier Mountain on April 18th, hosted Rosamond on April 19th, hosted Boron on April 21st and Kern Valley on April 28th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs took to the field against Trona on April 11th and won by a final score of 20-2; they then hosted Immanuel Christian on April 18th, traveled to Lone Pine on April 21st, hit the field against Baker Valley on April 25th then took on Immanuel Christian again on April 28th and Lee Vining on April 29th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners host Kern Valley on April 11th (both teams); the JV team won by a final score of 14-5 in 3 1/2 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 14-4 in 5 innings. The Roadrunners travel to Desert on April 19th (Varsity only), host Calif. City on April 21st (Varsity only) and Frazier Mountain on April 25th (Varsity only) before both teams take on Bishop Union on April 28th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV/Varsity teams took on South on April 11th; the JV team shut out South by a final score of 17-0 in 4 1/2 innings and the Varsity team shut out South by a final score of 8-0. The Warriors took on South again on April 13th where the JV team won again by a final score of 21-3 in 4 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 21-1 in 6 1/2 innings; both teams hit the field against East Bakersfield on April 18th and 20th then hosted North on April 25th; scores in our next report.
