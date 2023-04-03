ROSAMOND - Three men from Mexico were arrested on the morning of March 28th in a multi-agency operation that dismantled a meth lab west of Rosamond where they found more than 1000 pounds of methamphetamines either finished or in the finishing process.
According to a Kern County Sheriff’s Department press release, the arrests were made during the execution of a search warrant on a large rural property in the 25000 block of Gaskill Road. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy joint investigation that included the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and US Border Patrol; the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Kern County Probation Department also assisted in the operation.
According to the press release, during their search of the property, officials saw two men who were later identified as Edward Bernal, 28, and Juan Gonzalez, 23, both of Mexicali, Mexico, fleeing on foot into the nearby hills, both men were quickly apprehended without incident by Kern County Probation Department officers.
As law enforcement approached the rural property, several vehicles known to be involved with the methamphetamine operation were seen leaving the site; wardens of the Calif. Fish and Wildlife Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy suburban in the area of 107th Street West and Avenue A where the driver of the vehicle identified as Marco Sandoval, 39, also of Mexicali, Mexico, was arrested after a search of the vehicle found 758 pounds of methamphetamine packaged and concealed in the passenger compartment. In their search of the property, officials found an additional 121 pounds of finished crystal methamphetamine and approximately 350 pounds of methamphetamine currently in a meth/liquid solution state; several rifles and handguns were also seized from the residence/lab.
The investigation resulted in the dismantling of a large-scale clandestine methamphetamine conversion lab/operation and was the result of a lengthy and collaborative investigation.
Sandoval, Bernal and Gonzalez were arrested and booked into Kern County Jail on charges including Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Transportation of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance while being Armed and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. According to sheriff's officials, as part of the investigations and dismantling of the meth lab, Kern County Code Compliance responded to the scene and deemed the structures and outbuilding on the property as unsafe for occupancy based on code violations.
