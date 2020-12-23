Merry Christmas

From the $157 million in federal CARES Act aid the county received, we provided $30 million in small business loans through our Kern Recovers forgivable loan program for 938 businesses, representing 255 industries with an average loan of $30.3k. We also offered free personal protective
equipment (PPE) to local business, using the county’s buying power to benefit our local businesses. This program benefitted 1,927 businesses, representing 69 industries, protecting 46,168 employees,
providing 1,848,800 masks, 52,892 gallons of hand sanitizer, 510,800 pairs of gloves, and 50,896 packages of sanitizing wipes. Additionally, we distributed these items through Kern County library locations that couldn’t open due to the governor’s strict COVID-19 guidelines, getting our library employees back to work serving our communities.
The County of Kern partnered with Community Action Partnership of Kern to distribute nearly one million masks to low income families to control the spread of the virus. We sent Kern County
employees door-to-door in the areas with the highest infection rates to provide education and information about testing and free resources.
Kern County Public Health opened 14 free testing sites throughout the county that administered more than 85,000 free COVID tests. We also sent teams to failing skilled nursing facilities, where infections were spiking, to protect our most vulnerable citizens who were unable to protect themselves.
In partnership with the City of Bakersfield, Kern County awarded 116 grants to Kern County nonprofits, totaling $1.74 million, to ensure that our nonprofits who provide valuable services to our communities are able to continue operating effectively during a year when fundraising is especially challenging.
