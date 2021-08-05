The City Council set the annual rate for the special parcel tax at $153.30 in a 3-2 vote during a special meeting Aug 4.
The city had until Aug 9 to turn in the final decision. Per the council’s request, Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose presented the most recent tax numbers city staff could accumulate, for their consideration.
The rate for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was set at $160.60 back in June, but because the fiscal year had not yet ended, the council relied on estimates to make a decision. As budget meetings continued over the summer, council members requested the rate be brought back on the table including more data.
In July the council used revised actuals for the Ad Valorem Property Tax, Sales & Use Tax and Cannabis Business Tax revenues, resulting in a rate of $156.95. However there were still questions surrounding the Ad Valorem Property Tax, and city staff were asked to recalculate.
The motion to reconsider was made by council member Karen Macedonio, who voted yes to the $160.60 rate. Macedonio was a leading voice in asking for more data from the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The original parcel tax was enacted in 2018, and now funds 90 percent of the police and fire department budgets, with the rest supplemented out of the general fund. However, the special tax is meant to be lowered each year until it reaches zero.
Macedonio proposed the city create a multi-year plan showing expected tax rate drops in the coming years. Without these questions answered, she voted no against $153.30.
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch, who voted no to both $160.60 and the $153.30, said the tax should be even lower. In earlier meetings Lessenevitch said there should be a set number the council sets, and only strive to collect the set amount in parcel tax revenue.
The council decision comes as they continue discussions on the actual 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
