McCarthy on Passage of COVID Relief and Government Spending Bills

Yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation (H.R. 133) to fund the federal government in Fiscal Year 2021 and provide additional relief to Californians and small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Congressman McCarthy secured multiple priorities for our community in this legislation.
McCarthy released the following statement:
“Americans need their government to work for them. Republicans have fought to provide Americans the support they need during these challenging times, but Nancy Pelosi waited until the final hour to work with Republicans and President Trump to develop commonsense solutions that could have become law months ago.
“I am grateful this relief will be signed into law by President Trump soon. The legislation includes many important provisions that will support our families and small businesses in our community and across the State, including COVID vaccine delivery so that we can restore our way life before the virus.
“While this legislation will provide needed relief, the best rescue package is to put our trust and confidence in the American people and reopen our country as soon as possible. As we enter the New Year, I am more committed than ever to fight for our citizens, small businesses, and for the individual liberties that have been threatened by government overreach.”
Background
Congressman McCarthy helped to secure the following provisions important to CA-23 in the Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations component of H.R. 133:
- $4 million to support Valley Fever and other mycotic disease research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- $9.3 million to build a new Army National Guard Vehicle Maintenance Shop in Bakersfield
- $16.7 million to build a new Vehicle and Aerospace Ground Equipment Maintenance Facility at the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center
- $40 million to build a new, state-of-the-art Flight Test Engineering Laboratory Complex at Edwards Air Force Base
- $69.5 million to combat and suppress Citrus Greening Disease to protect California’s fresh citrus industry
- $76 million to support Impact Aid federal property payments for schools, like those in Sierra Sands Unified and Muroc Joint Unified School Districts, that serve military communities
- $125 million for the Bureau of Prisons to modernize and repair facilities like the Taft Correctional Institution
- $134 million to fund water storage infrastructure projects in California and the West authorized by the WIIN Act of 2016
- $149 million for the Diesel Emission Reduction Act and Targeted Airshed Grant programs to clean up the air in the Central Valley
- $206 million to repair subsidence on the Friant-Kern Canal to bring more water to Tulare and Kern County families and farmers.
Congressman McCarthy also supported the following provisions important to CA-23 in the COVID relief component of H.R. 133:
- $28 billion in additional funding to support the development and purchase of vaccines, therapeutics, and tests and to make the vaccine available at no charge to all Americans
- $15 billion to provide financial support for event venues, theaters, and museums impacted by COVID, which may assist entities like the Fox Theater and other local iconic institutions that have been shuttered
- $13 billion to provide financial assistance to America’s agricultural producers, which will help Kern, Tulare, and California farmers, ranchers, and workers
- Extension of the Paycheck Protection Program to help small business owners who have fought to keep their doors open and their employees on the payroll, as well as expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program to include eligibility for certain 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations, and clarifying tax treatment related to PPP expenses so that our small businesses are not hit with an unexpected tax hike
- Extension of the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund spending deadline through December 31, 2021 to allow states and localities to use these funds to meet local pandemic needs
- More resources for child care centers and K-12 schools to help them safely reopen
- Direct payments to American individuals and families of $600 per individual and child, phased out at certain income thresholds
