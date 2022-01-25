BAKERSFIELD - After 2 years of court hearings, a Boron man was found guilty of multiple sex crimes against a child; 37-year old Michael Aaron Hopkins was found guilty when he appeared in court on Jan. 21st.
As we reported in Oct. 2019, Hopkins was arrested on Sept. 10, 2019 on suspicion of several sex crimes including Continued Sexual Abuse of a Child, Oral Copulation w/Person under 14, Sodomy w/Child under 14, and many others. Hopkins has been in custody since his arrest and his charges were read at his arraignment on Sept. 12, 2019. Hopkins was found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, 5 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years Old or Younger and 6 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger.
After his arraignment and several Pre-Preliminary and Preliminary Hearings, the case was moved to Bakersfield where he was formally arraigned in Superior Court. A Readiness Hearing and Jury Trial were set to begin in early 2020 however, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the State "stay at home" orders issued by the governor, the hearings were delayed until Sept. 2020; a continued Readiness Hearing was heard throughout Sept and Oct. 2020 and his Jury Trial began in Nov. 2020, more hearings continued well into 2021 including several Witness Management Hearings and a Motion to Continue as well as the Jury Trial.
Finally, after over 2 years, Hopkins was found Guilty of the above charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8th; Hopkins faces 200 years to Life in prison according to a news release from Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "The acts that child predators commit against children are so unspeakable that we almost never share any more details about them than necessary to understand why we fight so hard to ensure that predators receive maximim sentences; those that prey on children rightfully face some of the longest sentences recognized in the law" Zimmer quoted in her news release.
