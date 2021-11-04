DECEDENT’S NAME: Eynelys Gonzalez Garcia

CASE #: C03904-21

CITY OF RESIDENCE: California City

AGE: 31 years

TYPE OF CASE: Pedestrian Fatality

DATE OF INCIDENT: October 14, 2021

TIME OF INCIDENT: 1923 hours

LOCATION: 21000 Block of Shaw Street, California City

DATE OF DEATH: October 14, 2021

TIME OF DEATH: 1954 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California City Police Department

DETAILS: Eynelys Gonzalez Garcia was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the above-mentioned location. She was determined to be deceased on scene.  A postmortem examination was conducted, and the cause of death is blunt injuries and the manner is accident.  

COMMENTS: Family was notified.

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California City Police Department

PHONE: (760) 373-8606

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.