DECEDENT’S NAME: Eynelys Gonzalez Garcia
CASE #: C03904-21
CITY OF RESIDENCE: California City
AGE: 31 years
TYPE OF CASE: Pedestrian Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: October 14, 2021
TIME OF INCIDENT: 1923 hours
LOCATION: 21000 Block of Shaw Street, California City
DATE OF DEATH: October 14, 2021
TIME OF DEATH: 1954 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California City Police Department
DETAILS: Eynelys Gonzalez Garcia was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the above-mentioned location. She was determined to be deceased on scene. A postmortem examination was conducted, and the cause of death is blunt injuries and the manner is accident.
COMMENTS: Family was notified.
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California City Police Department
PHONE: (760) 373-8606
