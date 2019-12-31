I have been alerted by a concerned citizen that there is an advertising campaign being circulated to supposedly benefit California City Police Department. I deny involvement with this or any other advertising campaigns directed at the citizens and businesses in California City. I am no longer employed by the city and do not wish any bad outcome for the city or any department therein. Buyer beware.
