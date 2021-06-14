MOJAVE – A Rosamond man was sentenced to jail after pleading No Contest to Weapons charges; 30-year old Hugo Cruz was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 8 days credit when he appeared for sentencing on June 8th.
As we reported in May, Cruz pled No Contest to Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) and Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm on April 27th. Cruz was arrested back in Aug. 2020 after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to a trespassing call at a vacant residence in the 2200 block of Thistle Street in Rosamond where they spoke to a suspicious person later identified as Cruz. During a search of his vehicle, deputies located a loaded firearm; Cruz is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. Officers also searched his residence where they found 5 additional firearms, body armor, high capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
