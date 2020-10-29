The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 98.3% with approximately 58 calls for service.
1st – Found Property, Rosamond Blvd, SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 2600 block of Dixie Street, Battery on Person, 3300 block of Roxbury Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2600 block of Dixie Street.
2nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, 1500 block of 20th Street.
3rd – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 2700 block of Diamond Street.
4th – Assist other Department, 1500 block of 20th Street, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd and Vandalism: less than $400, 1000 block of Oakwood Lane
5th – Missing Person, 3400 block of 15th Street.
6th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 2700 block of Elberta Street, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1900 block of Elm Street, Battery on Person, 2800 block of B Street , SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 3400 block of Glendower Street and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 2300 block of Newberry Street.
8th – Willful Food Poisoning, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
9th - Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 3800 block of Juniper Ridge Lane.
11th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2600 block of Rosamond Blvd.
12th – Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd.
14th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
15th – Battery on Person, 2000 block of 20th Street and Missing Person and 3400 block of Garnet.
16th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 3000 block of Desert Moon Avenue and Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.
17th – Indecent Exposure, 2800 block of Desert Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2700 block of 20th Street.
18th – Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Alexander, Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of 20th Street, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 2500 block of Desert Street and Vandalism: Deface Property, 1500 block of 20th Street.
19th – Burglary from Vehicle, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 3500 block of Skyline Lane and Battery, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
20th – Grand Theft Auto – Recovery other Department, Rattlesnake Road/Frontage Road.
21st – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street, Battery on Person, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3300 block of Haven Street and Vehicle Theft, 2600 block of Desert Street.
22nd – Battery on Person, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy, Purse Snatch less than $950, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd. Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 4200 block of Stetson.
23rd – Burglary: 1st Degree, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd and Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 3300 block of 15th Street.
24th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1400 block of Burlington Court.
26th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2600 block of Diamond Street and Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Sierra Hwy.
27th – Assist other Department, 2000 block of Colleen Drive, Missing Person, 330 block of Haven Street and Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of 15th Street.
28th – Exhibit Firearm, 3300 block of Haven Street and Vandalism: $400 or More, 3300 block of Camden Street.
29th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 1500 block of 20th Street and Battery , 3300 block of Firebush.
30th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2700 block of Lapis Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.