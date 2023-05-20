CALIF. CITY – A special meeting of the East Kern Health Care District took place on the afternoon of May 8th; the meeting got underway just after 3pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge and roll call, director Lois Peralta motioned and director Richard Macedonio seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements – none were given at this time.
Under Consent Calendar – CC1; President Karen Macedonio went over the Vendor Checks, ACH Payments, Debit Card Payments and Financial Statements along with Eva Hebebrand who is the Finance Advisor for the district, director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve; motion carried, CC2; director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the minutes from the April 4th and Aug. 2nd meetings, motion carried, CC3; Minute Order – Rubi Foley Leave of Absence from April 4th-June 6th, director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the leave of absence; motion carried.
Under Continued Business – CB1; Discussion and direction for RFP for Shade Cover at 9350 N. Loop and pathway to east of 9300 N. Loop building, directors were given direction from District Legal Counsel Alex Lemieux after discussion; directors decided to bring back for further review and discussion, CB2; director Lois Peralta motioned and director Richard Macedonio seconded to approve a legal and representation letter for NIGRO and NIGRO auditors; motion carried.
Under New Business – NB1; director Lois Peralta motioned and director Richard Macedonio seconded to approve a contract for Jessica Edwards to be Part-Time Clerical Personnel; motion carried, NB2; director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve Joselito Lacson for an additional 25 hours of work for the Bay Avenue Fire damage repair and Luciano Miranda for Landscape/Gardening Services at the N. Loop properties. After discussion with legal counsel; motion carried.
The director went into Closed Session at approximately 4:20pm to have a conference with legal counsel concerning the Real Property Negotiations for Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center at 9300 N. Loop for price and terms; due to a director suddenly taking ill, the directors reconvened, and no reportable action was taken. The meeting was then adjourned at approximately 4:26pm.
