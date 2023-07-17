On July 14, 2023, you might have seen an abundance of law enforcement within the City. This was due to an AB109 sweep, where we make sure those released early from prison and jail are abiding by the rules. These sweeps are done frequently throughout the county and is funded through AB109. 25 officers went to several locations during the eight hour operational period and made 14 arrests, ranging from warrants to firearm possession. CCPD would like to extend our thanks to #kerncountyprobationdepartment and #mcfarlandpolicedepartment for the assist!

