RANDSBURG – Like many other events and festivals around California, due to the COVID-19 virus and continued state mandated orders from Governor Gavin Newsome, the 125th annual Randsburg Old West Days scheduled for Sept. 19-20 has been canceled according to event planner Holli Shotswell.
“We regret to inform everyone that due to the current situation on county health restrictions and guidelines on festivals and large crowd gatherings, it makes it impossible for us to hold our beloved annual event this year and we look forward to commemorating 125 years in 2021 with an even bigger and better celebration. Thank you all for your past, continuing and future support of historic Randsburg; just because we’re fixin' to put off the celebration doesn’t mean y’all can’t come out and say howdy that weekend or any other weekend-we’re still here" says Shotswell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.