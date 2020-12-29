BAKERSFIELD — California will roll out another program to provide relief funding for small businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Kern County Foundation.
The grant eligibility also covers 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits.
According to the Kern County Foundation, more than $500 million is available and will provide grants of $5,000, $15,000 or $25,000 for each applicant.
For nonprofits to qualify, they must show an annual gross revenue between $1,000 and $2.5 million, have had to be active at least since June 1, 2019 and are currently operating or have a plan to re-open when California gives the green light to wind back shutdown guidelines. Nonprofits must also have a physical address and be based in California.
The grants are part of the $500 million COVID Relief Grant established by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Nov. 30.
According to CalNonprofits, expenses that can be covered by the grant should include: payroll costs, healthcare benefits, rent and utilities, costs associated with reopening, and other COVID-related costs not covered through other grants.
The application window opens Wednesday, Dec. 30 and closes Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Businesses will be notified beginning Jan. 13 as part of a first application round. A second application round hasn't been announced, "but applicants who submit their complete application with all documentation during the first round and are not funded will be automatically considered in the second round."
The grants are being coordinated through the Office of Small Business Advocate.
Small businesses can apply online at https://careliefgrant.com.
