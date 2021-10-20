Bakersfield friends - winter is quickly approaching and some of our nation's heroes will find themselves without the most basic of necessities. This October, please join Congressman Kevin McCarthy in giving back to those who have given so much to protect America's freedoms. You can drop off your donations at the California Veterans Assistance Foundation or call the campaign office and a member of the team will pick up the donation and deliver it for you - 661-324-6914.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.