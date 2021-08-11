McCarthy Appoints Bakersfield Fire Chief Galagaza to Medal of Valor Review Board

Congressman Kevin McCarthy has appointed Anthony Galagaza, Chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department, to the Medal of Valor Review Board, which makes recommendations to the President of the United States on recipients of the Medal of Valor. The Medal of Valor is the highest national award a public safety officer can receive for demonstrating extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.
McCarthy released the following statement on Galagaza’s appointment:
“Chief Galagaza, a Bakersfield native, has served Kern County for nearly thirty years as a member of the Bakersfield Fire Department. He is widely recognized for his commitment to public service and has led the Bakersfield Fire Department with courage, heart, and focus. He is a model citizen who has always put his community first.
“These are just a few of the many reasons why I am proud to appoint Chief Galagaza to the Medal of Valor Review Board. I have the utmost confidence that Chief Galagaza will continue to make our community proud."
Background
- The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor Act of 2001 created the Medal of Valor, which is awarded by the President of the United States to public safety officers.
- This law also established the Medal of Valor Review Board, which reviews recipient nominations and submits recommendations to the President for review.
- Under the law, the House Republican Leader appoints two of the Board members.
- Congressman McCarthy appointed Chief Anthony Galagaza of Bakersfield, California and Chief Brandon Clabes of Choctaw, Oklahoma to serve as his appointees on the Medal of Valor Review Board.
