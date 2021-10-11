Cerro Coso Offers FREE Medical and Mental Healthcare for Students
- Cerro Coso News Release
Being a college student right now can be overwhelming, especially when the world keeps shifting under your feet. Back-to-school is anything but ordinary. In addition to books, students are carrying the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic. Covid-19 has brought this vulnerable population into renewed focus highlighting inequalities that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations including access to free medical and mental health services.
Cerro Coso Community College now offers 24/7 FREE medical and mental telehealth for students through Timely Care. With Timely Care students can talk to a licensed provider from their smartphone or any web-enable device, anywhere in the United States day or night, for FREE! The virtual clinic was created with a dual mission of addressing service gaps while reducing face-to-face clinical interactions and providing students with experience in caring for their medical and mental health needs during these unprecedented times. “Students have many responsibilities both inside and outside of school and it is incredibly important that they take care of themselves. We want everyone to know that the college offers these services and encourage all students to sign-up. Even if someone feels like they have everything under control, it is always helpful to have extra support,” said Counseling Director Christine Small. “Taking care of medical and mental health is important to everyone’s success.”
Students at all stages of their education are now experiencing remote teaching and learning. First-generation students and those from underserved backgrounds face further disadvantages with difficulties navigating education opportunities. Timely Care is just one of many resources now available to Cerro Coso students. “Students are our priority,” said Vice President of Student Services. “We are trying to strike a balance in students continuing to progress toward their educational goals while maintaining a safe and stable environment. We have expanded resources substantially to support our students, recognizing the many challenges they are facing. We highly encourage students to connect with us. From Counseling and ACCESS assisting with education plans to financial aid support, laptop loans, food resources, childcare, and access to free medical and mental health care, the college is here for them.”
Students can go to timelycare.com/CoyoteTelehealth to register with their school email address and receive services like: Medical 24/7, on-demand or scheduled access to a medical provider that can treat a wide range of common illnesses like cold and flu, sinus infection, allergies and more; TalkNow 24/7, on-demand access to a mental health professional to talk about anything at any time; Scheduled Counseling – scheduled appointments to meet with a licensed counselor; and Group Sessions, weekly guided meditation and yoga group sessions, plus specialized sessions throughout the year.
A smart approach to health now can easily pay much larger dividends later.
Timely Care. It’s for students. For FREE.
-
