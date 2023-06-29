MOJAVE – The weather was absolutely beautiful on Saturday, June 17th; that’s when the Mojave Transportation Museum hosted Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port. A presentation was held inside the board room and got underway just after 11am.
Cathy Hansen who is the founder of Plane Crazy Saturday and the Mojave Museum opened the presentation by welcoming everyone who attended in person and on zoom; after commenting on what Plane Crazy Saturday is all about, she introduced this month’s guest speaker Mr. Dan Kreigh of Scaled Composites to come forward and give his presentation.
Mr. Kreigh – Hello everyone and thank you for inviting me to be here today. before I explained to you about my flying car concept; I want to share with you a little bit about myself. I worked as an engineer at Scale Composite for over 30 years, have been a pilot for 30 years and a model builder most of my life at Scaled Composites. I've been a structural analyst and radio-controlled test pilot and have also analyzed the structures of numerous distinct types of flying composite aircraft due to scales amazing record in producing an average of one new flying aircraft type per year. Some consider my most notable project as being structural lead for Burt Rutan’s Spaceship One, which was the first privately funded manned spacecraft that won the Ansari X Prize in 2004.
Mr. Kreigh then presented a slide show of the “roadable aircraft” in which his good friend Joe Caravella brought out to Plane Crazy Saturday; attendees were able to get a glimpse of the aircraft which was sitting on the tarmac at the airport.
Mr. Kreigh – The design concept is from a Kawasaki motorcycle that is now being converted into a “flying car.” The aircraft will include tandem wings that fold back around the fuselage for added protection when on the road.
Members of the public questioned Mr. Kreigh after his presentation (he also brought a scale model of the aircraft) and Mr. Kreigh was more than happy to answer any and all questions.
After the presentation, Mrs. Hansen presented Mr. Kreigh with a “Plane Crazy Saturday” baseball cap then before ending the presentation, she announced that it was Mr. Burt Rutan’s birthday (who just happened to be there for the presentation) in which he was presented with huge birthday cake to celebrate his birthday; we didn’t dare ask Mr. Rutan his age as we felt it wasn’t appropriate.
After the festivities inside, everyone went to the airport tarmac to see the “flying car” that Mr. Caravella brought to Mojave.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank Mrs. Cathy Hansen for yet another successful Plane Crazy Saturday, all the sponsors, the attendees, Mr. And Mrs. Kreigh, the Voyager Restaurant, the Mojave Air and Space Port board for allowing the presentation and to the community of Mojave for hosting such a wonderful event. We also want to wish Mr. Burt Rutan an incredibly Happy Birthday. See you all next month.
