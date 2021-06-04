A new beauty supply shop is unveiled in California City amid one woman’s dream to see hair care products available and accessible to everyone in the local area.
The Majestix Beauty Supply shop welcomed Cal City customers April 24 with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition, the store offered gift certificates to raffle winners, and enjoyed a visit from city officials.
The shop’s owner, Marnisha Butler, said this idea of hers has been a long time coming for someone whose passion for hair runs deep. Butler started braiding hair when she was 15 years old and has wanted to create her own business for some time. When she and her family moved to California City three years ago, she saw a lack of beauty supply stores in the area.
“I wanted to create a business,” Butler said. “We searched the area for what was needed and wanted to fill a need in Cal City for hair care.”
Butler’s husband was the first to suggest she open her own store. She said the idea worked perfectly, as many people in the area must drive out of town for products.
“You should have everything you need in your own community,” Butler said. “People usually go to Lancaster, so putting a beauty supply store here worked.”
The Majestix store offers hair care and beauty products and will try to bring in items for customers if it’s not in-store. Butler said building a rapport with customers is a priority.
“I’m all about a customer’s needs. We want to bring back great service, by knowing our customers and offering quality products the community can benefit from. We also want to stay on top of the new trends and keep everybody happy,” Butler said.
Butler has high hopes for the store’s future. She currently commutes two-hours to work each day as a registered nurse. Her husband and sister-in-law help when she’s away, but Butler’s goal is to one day employ others in the community.
“People ask us all the time when we’re going to start hiring, but we want to do it the right way,” Butler said. “We want to build up more revenue to be able to hire within California City. In the future, I hope to even expand or open another store in cities where beauty supplies are needed. We’ve had customers from Boron that are interested.”
With a little over a month of business, Butler is most proud of the support she’s received from the community. She called the ribbon ceremony an “out of conscious experience.”
“To have the support of the whole community, that was a first. We’ve never had that before,” Butler said. “It was nice to have that support. We worked really hard to get to this point, and it’s for the community so we were so happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.