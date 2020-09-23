The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23-year old Damaris De La Cruz Garci was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Aug. 1st on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
28-year old Dillon Juarez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles County Sheriff) on Aug. 2nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
28-year old Dean Teeter was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 3rd on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
24-year old Catlin Denham was arrested on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
36-year old Justin Benoit was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
46-year old Kory Mondavi was arrested on Aug. 7th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
25-year old Raven Williams was arrested in San Diego County (San Diego County Sheriff) on Aug. 13th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
31-year old Andrew Dickey was arrested on Aug. 17th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
21-year old Joseph Rios was arrested on Aug. 17th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
27-year old Sara Johnson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 18th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
20-year old Matthew Esparza was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 16th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Kenya M. Woods was arrested by Bakersfield CHP on Aug. 8th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
25-year old Brandon Sherman was arrested on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Remove/Destroy/Damage Wireless Communication Device to Prevent Summoning Assistance or Law Enforcement.
22-year old Ashley Garness was arrested on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Fail to Appear after Written Promise, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
34-year old Nicholas Loren Walker was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (Arroyo Grande Police) on Aug. 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possess less than 28.5 grams of Marijuana.
