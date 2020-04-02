After consultation with the Kern County Department of Public Health, and the 47 Kern County School Districts, Dr. Mary C. Barlow, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, is recommending that Kern County School Districts follow the recommendation of Governor Gavin Newsom, and complete the 2019-20 school year utilizing alternative teaching methodologies, including online distance learning.
To be clear, the 2019-20 school year is not over. Instead, districts will continue their transition from classroom instruction to online distance learning. Students will be expected to complete assignments to satisfy course requirements. Teachers, classified employees and administrators across Kern County will continue to provide relevant and engaging learning for students during the remainder of the school year.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools praised the commitment of Kern’s 47 school districts for accelerating the development and delivery of online learning for students, providing swift independent study lessons to meet the immediate instructional need of students and ensuring food services to our most needy populations.
Superintendent Dr. Mary C. Barlow stated, “Kern County school districts recognize the impacts of school facility closures for families in Kern County. The most effective way to slow and disrupt the transmission of this pandemic is by continuing to follow the advice of the Kern County Department of Public Health, implement social distancing practices, and look for alternative ways to ensure our children continue to grow and thrive. All 47 school districts are committed to taking those actions, collectively.”
Kern High School District Superintendent Dr. Bryon Schaefer acknowledged the significant impact of school closures, stating, “our district’s students, parents and staff are all learning to adapt to new ways of providing ongoing and meaningful education to students while they remain at home, as well as addressing our students’ nutritional needs by continuing our modified meal services. Affording one another grace and patience, while also acting with common sense and persistence, we will persevere and make the upcoming months productive and a valuable educational experience for all students.”
In the coming days and weeks, districts will provide information regarding how grades, graduation, transcripts, scholarships, summer school, continued distance learning instruction, and a myriad of other issues will be addressed. This is a dynamic situation where information and circumstances can evolve quickly. The latest school-related information on the impacts of COVID-19 may be found at www.kern.org.
