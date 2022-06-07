California City- The American Legion in California City hosted its very 1st Annual Stand down for Veterans. Event Coordinators Serena G. and Jack Lacy Commander of Post 476, invited local veterans and their caregivers to attend.
There were many Vendors . Dj ClaudiaEEE provided music . Cricket wireless from Lancaster handing out free phones to Veterans , yoga instructor Lydia taught some stretching moves that even those with disabilities could do sitting down ,an exercise coach taught pound a low impact cardio workout. Food pantry was set up offering many canned and non perishable items donated from Cal City pantry and fresh veggies donated by Cal City Farmers Market, donations of free clothing items, even some good old fashion books were available. The Military order of Cooties passed out goodies bags .Flood Ministries, Veterans Advisory Council out Ridgecrest , Mental health America of Los Angles military resource Center, VBA , VHA, California Veterans Assistance Foundation , Inc, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, and VA greater Los Angels Healthcare System were present to help Veterans with many resources they may need for housing, mental health care, and many other services. U.S department of Veterans Affairs were also on sight on helped more than 50 Veterans process new claims and reevaluated old claims. Many of these services are often out of reach for local veterans in this area many are unable to travel far distances without assistance.
Coordinators and volunteers were extremely pleased with the turn out , and help that they received. They would like to Thank everyone for your Donations and time for making it happen.. They would also like to thank local business ELSY’S donuts for donating donuts for Breakfast along with Starbucks Coffee donation and for lunch West best Pizza donated pizzas ,Jessie’s pizza donated trays of spaghetti , and subway donate cold cut subs. Family Dollar and Dollar General both donated cases of water. With the donations and support of those businesses more than 50 Veterans were served. Plans to do it again next year are already in the works.
