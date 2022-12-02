On Dec. 2, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office East area deputies were dispatched to Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park in Rosamond in response to multiple calls for service stating a subject was checking car door handles.
According to a sheriff news release, deputies saw a subject matching the description reported in the 2900 block of Diamond Street and attempted to make contact, however the suspect fled.
After pursuing the suspect into a nearby alley, deputies made contact and then shot the suspect in the 1800 block of Locust Street, according to the news release.
