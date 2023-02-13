Due to current staffing, the Police Department is adjusting our walk-in lobby hours.
Effective immediately, the Lobby and Front Desk will be available Monday through Friday, from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
All business transactions, including Impound Hearings, Ticket Sign Off, Yard Sale Permits, and Dog Licensing, will be limited to these hours.
Access to police response will not be affected by this change.
For non-emergency matters call 760-373-8606. For life threatening emergencies call 9-1-1.
