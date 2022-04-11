Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Mar.
- Advisory: Homicide - Adolfo Jimenez Vega
- Around Kern County Episode 21
- Boron area Crime Data Report for March
- New technology tested at Mojave Air and Space Port
- Local Social Security Offices Re-Open After Months of McCarthy’s Urging
- U.S. Borax celebrates 150 Years
- Board Of Supervisors Meeting Review April 5, 2022
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New technology tested at Mojave Air and Space Port
- 60-year-old man arrested on first-degree murder
- U.S. Borax celebrates 150 Years
- Advisory: Homicide - Adolfo Jimenez Vega
- Investigation around Cal City residence uncovers human remains
- April Showers bringing May flowers,Cal City’s only flower shop has new owners
- Bakersfield pilot coming to Mojave for Plane Crazy Saturday
- SECOND INSTALLMENT OF REAL PROPERTY TAXES DUE APRIL 11, 2022
- Raven’s Nest Café re-opens
- New city manager appointed, starts this spring
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.