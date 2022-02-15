The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 22-year old Joel Michael Lopez appeared on Jan. 3rd and Jan. 31st for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) and Damage/Destroy any Wireless Communication Device which was continued until Feb. 24th. Lopez remains free on $55,000 bail.
According to court records, 37-year old Michael Aaron Hopkins appeared Jan. 3rd, Jan. 4th, Jan. 5th, Jan. 6th, Jan. 10th, Jan. 11th, Jan, 13th, Jan. 18th, Jan. 19th, Jan. 20th, Jan. 21st, for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, Oral Copulation w/Person Under 14 Years/Etc, Sodomy w/Child Under 14 Years Old: Defendant 10 Years or Older, (USE > 2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim Under 14, 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years Old or Younger and 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger; Hopkins was found Guilty on all charges and will be sentenced on March 8th.
According to court records, 47-year old Calicia Allen appeared on Jan. 5th for Sentencing and a continued Dismissal Hearing on the charges of Willful Cruelty to Child and Disorderly Conduct: Drunk (pled No Contest to both on June 6, 2020); she received a sentence of 16 days in jail w/16 days credit for time served, fined $735 and placed on Summary Probation for 4 years.
According to court records, 32-year old Willie Nathaniel Payne appeared on Jan. 5th and Jan. 28th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of 3 counts of Drive w/out License, 2 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), No Safety Belt on Driver, Possession of Identifying Information, 4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc Access Card Intent: Fraud, Possess Controlled Substance, Drive while License Suspended, Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Under Influence of Alcohol, Drug or Combined, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia; all were continued until Feb. 28th.
According to court records, 32-year old Travion Dontrel Jones appeared on Jan. 7th for Sentencing on the charge of (USE 233152(B)/23550(A) and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI (dismissed); he received a sentence of 1 year and 4 months in Wasco State Prison w/197 days credit for time served, fined $440 and will most likely be on Felony Parole when released from prison.
According to court records, 24-year old Albert Edward Rodriguez appeared on Jan. 11th for a Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date/Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Battery on Person (pled No Contest on 3/9/21 and received a sentence of 30 days in jail, fined $570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year), Accessory (pled No Contest on 3/9/21 and was sentenced to 45 days in jail w/12 days credit, fined $570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year), Drive w/out License and Failure to Dim, within 500 Feet of Approaching Vehicle; all were continued until April 11th.
According to court records, 36-year old Heather Moore appeared on Jan. 19th for Summary Judgment on the charge of Obstruct/Resist/Etc. Public/Peace Officer/EMT; a Motion to Extend Time on Bond is set for Feb. 16th.
According to court records, 22-year old Sebastian Navarro appeared on Jan. 20th for Sentencing on the charge of ***DO NOT USE, USE HS 11359(B)>2021** (pled Guilty on Oct. 28, 2020) which was continued until Feb. 4th.
According to court records, 42-year old David Terrill was scheduled to appear on Jan. 25th for a continued Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date on the charge of Petty Theft (pled Guilty on Aug. 17, 2020 was sentenced to 99 days in jail w/99 days credit, fined $320 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years) which was continued until Feb. 2nd.
