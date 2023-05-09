Calif City – Members of the community along with Pastors and Bishops from several of our local churches gathered at the Melvin Baker flag pole(which has its First ever Flag flying) on May 4th 2023. Bishop S .Pope lead the event , everyone was welcomed to lift up a prayer for our City and our nation .
