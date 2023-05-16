NORTH EDWARDS - The Muroc Joint Unified School District held their monthly meeting on the evening and May 8th inside the old gymnasium at the high school in North Edwards. President Matt Carter called the meeting to order just after 5:00 PM.
After the meeting was called, the order the Pledge and roll call, Teresa Davies motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Presentations – Superintendent Kevin Cordes presented the Teacher of the Year Award to Patrick Sanfilippo, Classified Employee of the Year to Mrs. Kim Core, and Retirees awards for 2022/2023 to; Certificated Employees Shelley Carlson, Monica Shanks, Karice Villalobos and William Wiggs, Classified Employees; Evelyn Cheers, Donna Gardner-Capello, Rhonda Lee-Cordova and Diane Westmoreland. He then congratulated all of them and wished them the best of luck in their futures.
Under Reports – a report was given for the Muroc Education Association, Jeremy Job gave a construction update and also let the district know that Rio-Tinto Borates plans a celebration and grand opening for the Boron Community Swimming Pool on June 5th, Kevin Cordes gave the Superintendents report, Mr. Tan gave the Assistant Superintendent report, West Boron Elementary School Principal Mr. Barney gave his report, Boron Jr. Sr. High School Principal Mr. Robert Kostopoulos gave his report and each member of the board gave their report. No report was given for the Calif. School Employees Association.
Under Consent Agenda - Evelyn Mizell motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve/ adopt/ratify the following items on the consent agenda: A. adoption of minutes from the regular board meeting dated April 17th, B. deposit transactions for April 2023, C. accounts payable reports for April 2023, D. Boron High School Football 2023 Schedule, E. Boron Volleyball 2023 Schedule, F. Personal actions pertaining to; 1. Approve classified resignations, 2. approve classified employees, 3. approve district volunteers, 4. changes to classified assignments, 5. certificated stipends and 6.approve certificated resignations motion carried.
Under Action Agenda – Consideration and possible action: Approval of Job Description for Mild/Moderate Special Education Instructional Aide; President Matt Carter motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve the job description for Mild/Moderate Special Education Instructional Aide; motion carried.
The board then went into Closed Session at 5:36pm to discuss Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Employment; the board returned to Open Session at approximately 6:46pm; no reportable action at this time
Under Pupil Personnel Matters – 1. Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Employment, Case #2022-23-01, President Matt Carter motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to non-re-elect for the 2023/2024 school year; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
The next board meeting will be held on June 19th; after all the business was taken care of, Broc Job motioned and President Matt Carter seconded to adjourn the meeting at 6:47pm; motion carried.
