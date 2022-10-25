Tags
- Corporate Governance
- Supervisory Board
- Politicians
- Kern County
- Kern County Board Of Supervisors
- Ed Lee
- Prison Ministry Of America
- Food Items
- Supervisor
- General Public Comment
- Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra
- Volunteer Center Of Kern County
- Thanksgiving
- Crisis Stabilization Unit
- No. 53 Am
- Kern County Fire Department
- David Couch
- Chairman
- Zack Scrivner
- Leticia Perez
- Kern Community College District
- Kern Medical Center Foundation
- Phillip Peters
- Bakersfield Museum Of Art
- Cerro Coso Community College
- Fire Safety Teaching Tools
- Court Appointed Special Advocates
- Kern Fire Safe Council
- Grant Applications
- Kern Literacy Council
- Bakersfield College
- North Bakersfield Rotary Foundation
- No. 38 Am
- La Cooperativa Campesina De California
- Mike Maggard
- Volunteer Center Of Kern County For Fiscal Year
- No. 39 Am
- Community Action Partnership
- Board Of Supervisors
- Alzheimer’s Disease Association Of Kern County
- Prison Ministry
- California Department Of Aging
- Sheriff
- No. 36 Am
- No. 42 Am
- Regular Board
- Inmate Chaplaincy Services
- Arts Council Of Kern
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Cal City Urgent Care Construction Underway
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events in November
- East Kern High School Football Scores and Final Games on Tap Tehachapi takes First in South Yosemite League
- Mojave Woman Safe after Missing for 20 Hours in the Desert
- Flight Test Museum Foundation (FTMF) is hosting the "Gathering of Eagles" on Nov. 12, 2022
- Board Of Supervisors Meeting Review October 25, 2022
- Advisory Message: Burglary Arrest in Rosamond
- East Kern High School Volleyball Scores and League Standings Boron/Calif. City/Desert and Tehachapi hold Sr. Nights
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Measures J and K
- Kern County Coroner rules Boron Death Homicide
- Free Narcan Distribution at your local Kern County Library
- Two People Dead after Fatal Accident in Calif. City
- Boron Community Swimming Pool Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Scrivner? Slayton?
- Kern County Community Meeting in Boron to Discuss Measure K Part 3 of a 3-Part Story
- Election Forum held for Cal City candidates
- Week 9 East Kern High School Football Scores and Games on Tap
- Advisory: Traffic Fatality - Inez Figueroa-Villegas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.