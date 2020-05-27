The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 29 calls for service.
1st – Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Arthur Avenue and Missing Person, 1700 block of Hwy 58.
2nd – Assist other Department, 1700 block of Hwy 58 and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2000 block of Panamint Street.
3rd – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 15500 block of L Street.
4th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 15700 block of M Street, Battery on Person, 15800 block of M Street, and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
5th – Burglary from Vehicle, 2400 block of Oak Creek Road.
7th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 15300 block of Meyer Road.
9th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2300 block of Cerro Gordo Street and Vandalism: less than $400, 2400 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
10th – Burglary from Seatrain, 17000 block of Hwy 14.
14th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
16th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16000 block of L Street.
17th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15900 block of K Street.
18th – Vehicle Theft, 1700 block of Richard Avenue and 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 15200 block of Nadene Street.
19th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 15700 block of M Street and Battery on Person, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
20th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
21st – Burglary from Seatrain, 16900 block of Hwy 14 and Missing Person, 15800 block of Rexroth Drive.
25th – Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 16900 block of Hwy 14 and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3300 block of Jim.
26th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of K Street.
27th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 2300 block of Inyo Street.
29th – Burglary from Vehicle, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
