ANTELOPE ACRES — Two people were killed Sunday in traffic accident after a driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to pass another on State Route 138 near Antelope Acres, according to a California Highway Patrol.
According to the report, Christine Roper, 31, of Mojave was driving her 2000 GMC Sierra east on SR 138 when she tried to pass another vehicle ahead of her by moving into the westbound lane.
Roper moved back into the other lane after seeing another vehicle traveling westbound, but lost control in the process. The pickup overturned as a result.
Two passengers in the pickup, Lancaster resident Jeremy Sanders, 28, and Pacoima resident Renita Pollard, 46 were killed during the rollover, the CHP report stated.
Roper, the driver, suffered major injuries and was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment. A third passenger was also sent to AVH with minor injuries.
According to the CHP report, drugs and alcohol weren’t suspected in the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Officer Rogers at the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.