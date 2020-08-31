California City Police Department is requesting the community's assistance locating runaway 13-year-old juvenile Riley Mousstte.
Riley was last seen in the 9600 block of Susan Ave at 5 a.m. on Aug. 30.
She is 5 ft 2 in., 115 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes, wearing a black sweater with "SO CAL" on it and blue jeans.
If you have any information contact the police department (760) 373-8606.
