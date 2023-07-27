The American Pickers are excited to return to California! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit
television series throughout your area in September 2023.
AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History
Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable Characters and
their collections.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically
significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers
have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen
before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and
protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the
many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories!
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or
someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell…we would love to hear from you! Please
note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the
public. If interested, please send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with
photos to:
americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184
facebook: @GotAPick
