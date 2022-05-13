The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
34-year old Juan J. Jimenez was arrested in Orange County (La Habra Police) on April 2nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only and Bench Warrant: Fail to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge; he was arrested again in Orange County (La Habra Police) on April 6th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and for a 3rd time in Orange County (La Habra Police) on April 7th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
56-year old Duwana Durrow was arrested on April 7th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
29-year old Armando Rodriguez Jasso was arrested on April 10th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment and Intoxicated in Public; he was arrested again on April 11th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
30-year old Vincent Villanueva was arrested on April 11th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receive Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Drive while License Suspended and Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
66-year old Johnie Stigall was arrested on April 11th on Suspicion of Lewd Acts with a Child, Oral Copulation w/Person under 14 w//Force, Rape by Foreign Object: Victim under 14, Sexual Penetration on a Person under 14 Using Violence/Duress and Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Minor by Force or Violence.
31-year old Davvon T. Lawson was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
22-year old Kenneth J. York was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 19th on Suspicion of Bring Controlled Substance/Etc. into Prison and Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
32-year old Martina Barranza Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 23rd on Suspicion of Throw Substance at Vehicle.
29-year old Tevin Smith was arrested on April 25th on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice.
40-year old Pricila Yancy was arrested on April 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
