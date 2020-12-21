ROSAMOND — A traffic collision in Rosamond ended with at least one person dead Monday morning, Dec. 21, according to California Highway Patrol incident reports.
According to the incident report, CHP officers responded to a traffic collision at Rosamond Boulevard and 25th Street West at around 7:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a brown Honda Civic and a Black Ford F150 had collided one another. The end result was the Civic sustained significant damage and had collided with a traffic signal pole.
The incident resulted in at least one death. As of 10 a.m., the incident was still being investigated.
