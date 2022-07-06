Tap into your creative side and take an art class at Cerro Coso Community College this fall. Interested in art history, meeting new people, rekindling a lost passion, or just because you have always wanted to take that class? Cerro Coso is offering a variety of art classes online and at the Tehachapi Education Center.
Loren Sandvik will be instructing an Introduction to Art class ART C101 online. This class provides a general introduction to art that offers a look at works of art through the study of theory, terminology, themes, design principles, media, techniques, and an introduction to visual arts across time and diverse cultures. Students are given studio art experiences with various studio media to reinforce the concepts presented.
Drawing I (ART C121) will meet with instructor Gaysha Smith on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. in room 19 at the Tehachapi Education Center. This is a studio course that introduces the principles, elements, and practices of drawing, employing a range of subject matter and drawing media. In addition, a strong focus is placed on perceptually based drawing, observational skills, technical abilities, and creative responses to materials and subject matter. Intermediate Drawing II (ART C821) will meet at the same time.
Additional classes being taught at the Tehachapi Education Center this fall include: Ceramics I (ART C141) Mondays and Wednesdays 5:10 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.; Painting I (ART C131) and II (ART C2231), and Intermediate Painting (ART C831) Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Ceramics I (ART C141) and II (ART C241) and Intermediate Ceramics (ART C841) Mondays and Wednesdays 5:10 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
Survey of Western Art from Renaissance to Contemporary will be taught by Katherine Hover-Smoot online. ART C106 will provide an overview of art and architecture from the Renaissance to the Contemporary period.
Additional art classes that are being offered online include: Modern Art (ART C108).
The Fall 2022 term at Cerro Coso Community College begins August 22, 2022. Complete registration and course information is available at www.cerrocoso.edu or contact Counseling in Tehachapi at 661-823-4986.
Studies have shown that students who enroll in art classes perform better in school overall. Explore your potential at Cerro Coso Community College this fall. Cerro Coso Community College – Your hometown college.
