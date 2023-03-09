The Kern County Superior Court is pleased to announce the appointment a new Court Commissioner. Court Commissioners are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the Judges of the Superior Court. They act as temporary judges presiding over cases, exercising the same powers and duties as a Superior Court Judge. Mr. Brett Myers has been appointed to preside over cases in the Probate Division. Mr. Myers has served as a Senior Research Attorney in the Probate Division since April 2017. He has served as a temporary judge in Probate Court, and has covered other courtrooms, including civil and traffic. Prior to his court employment Mr. Myers worked as a sole practitioner in his civil, probate, and family law practice from 1996 to 2017. Mr. Myers will assume his duties in the Probate Division effective Monday, March 13, 2023 in Division J-1. ###

