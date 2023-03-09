The Kern County Superior Court is pleased to announce the appointment a new Court Commissioner. Court Commissioners are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the Judges of the Superior Court. They act as temporary judges presiding over cases, exercising the same powers and duties as a Superior Court Judge. Mr. Brett Myers has been appointed to preside over cases in the Probate Division. Mr. Myers has served as a Senior Research Attorney in the Probate Division since April 2017. He has served as a temporary judge in Probate Court, and has covered other courtrooms, including civil and traffic. Prior to his court employment Mr. Myers worked as a sole practitioner in his civil, probate, and family law practice from 1996 to 2017. Mr. Myers will assume his duties in the Probate Division effective Monday, March 13, 2023 in Division J-1. ###
SUPERIOR COURT APPOINTS NEW COURT COMMISSIONER
- News Release Superior Court of California, County of Kern
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Plane Crazy Saturday to Feature William B. Scott
- URGENT- California City- Wanted
- SUPERIOR COURT APPOINTS NEW COURT COMMISSIONER
- Advisory: Homicide - Freddy Orlando Herrera, Jr
- Advisory: Traffic Fatality - Dekarriay Rayvion Burrell
- Calif. City Special Council Meeting Highlights from March 1st and 2nd
- South Kern Unified School Dist. Meeting Highlights from Feb. 27th and March 1st
- East Kern County Libraries hold Special Events during March
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackie Robinson; First African American Major League Baseball Player
- Fire Destroys Single Story Home in North Edwards
- California City area Arrests for Feb.
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Feb.
- Nancy Green: The Original Aunt Jemima
- Advisory: Traffic Fatality - Dekarriay Rayvion Burrell
- Jr. Miss Mojave 2022 crowned Jr. Miss AV 2023
- East Kern County Community Spotlight; California City
- Advisory Message: Kern County Sheriff's Office Investigating a Homicide
- 2022 Tiny Miss Mojave crowned 2023 Tiny Miss AV
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.