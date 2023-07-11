Senator Grove’s Bill to Fight Human Trafficking is voted down in the Assembly Public Safety Committee

SACRAMENTO - Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced her bill SB 14, which would include sex trafficking of minors in the lists of crimes that are defined as serious under California law, making the crime a strike under the Three Strikes law, was voted down by democrats in the Assembly Public Safety Committee.
“After passing the Senate with a unanimous, bipartisan vote, I had hoped Democrats on the Assembly Public Safety Committee, led by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, would agree to make sex trafficking of a minor a serious felony. I am profoundly disappointed that committee Democrats couldn’t bring themselves to support the bill, with their stubborn and misguided objection to any penalty increase regardless of how heinous the crime.
Human trafficking of children is a growing tragedy that disproportionately targets minority girls, and California is a hotbed because of our lenient penalties. The sad reality is that trafficked children on Figueroa Street and across California will continue to be raped and victimized until Assembly Democrats take action. Since the bill was granted reconsideration, I will continue to work with the committee and fight for Californians who are outraged by their decision.”
This bipartisan measure is coauthored by 34 members of the Legislature. SB 14 is supported by a large coalition of human trafficking survivors, advocates, local, national and international organizations. Click here for the full list.
SB 14 was voted down in the Assembly Public Safety Committee with 6 Democrats abstaining and 2 Republicans voting aye. The measure was also granted reconsideration.
