The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of November according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
32-year old Sarah Wilson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 2nd on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
36-year old TJ W. Tuttle was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
41-year old Jason Russell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 9th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
34-year old Ryan Herrera was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 10th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
31-year old Gurinder Mann was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 11th on Suspicion of Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison.
19-year old Devon Jackson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Nov. 10th on Suspicion of Battery on Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel.
20-year old Charles Brunson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Nov. 10th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
57-year old Duane Jr Eduards was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 9th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
44-year old Carrie N. Grooms was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
21-year old Giovanni Ramirez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of Reckless Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
19-year old Breahna J. Snyder was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 7th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
29-year old Anthony James Luna was arrested in Los Angeles County (Norwalk Sheriff) on Nov. 12th on Suspicion of Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
51-year old Anna Tatum was arrested on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
37-year old Douglas Anthony Faulk was arrested on Nov. 15th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Attempted Willful/Deliberate/Premeditated Murder.
53-year old Valencia Yvette Jenkins was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
56-year old Dana Peterson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
36-year old Destini Baker was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of WARRANTS: Warrants or Holds Only.
20-year old Devon Jackson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Nov. 10th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Drive w/out License and Illegal Speed Contest.
55-year old Vibiana C. Romero was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Nov. 13th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH and Safety Belts.
35-year old Dawn Colburn was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 18th on Suspicion of Burglary.
25-year old Nathaniel Powell was arrested on Nov. 20th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order and Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
37-year old Stacy D. Lemoine was arrested on Nov. 23rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property over $200, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of Probation.
24-year old Adan Lozano was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 27th on Suspicion of Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
25-year old Acxel Kreitz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Nov. 29th on Suspicion of Robbery.
31-year old Shontelle Armstrong was arrested on Nov. 30th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Drive While License Suspended and Prior Conviction 14601/14601.1/14601.2 within 5 Years.
21-year old Isaac Clark was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 27th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
