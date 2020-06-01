Senate Republican Leader Grove issues statement on violent protests
SACRAMENTO - Today, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove
(R-Bakersfield) released the following statement in response to the violent protests across our country:
"Americans have the right to protest and peacefully assemble, but the behavior the nation saw last night is unacceptable.
"Today our state and country woke up with a mixture of emotions. We feel sadness and grief for George Floyd's family, and we feel anger and frustration with those who would use a tragic event to vandalize, loot, and destroy communities.
"Fighting for justice can affect change, but destroying communities, committing crimes, and inciting violence is not a sustainable way to address these problems. This violent chaos needs to end," said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.
