Become a Security Guard in One Weekend at CCCC
Complete two one-day courses in one weekend and you can advance your career opportunities in private security and receive your guard card.
Cerro Coso is offering two one-day classes back to back at the Tehachapi campus on October 16 and 17, 2021.
ADMJ C050 Powers to Arrest & Weapons of Mass Destruction will meet with Dr. Bowen on Saturday, October 16th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The course familiarizes and instructs individuals on the training topics delineated at Business and Professions Code section 7583.7, including legal aspects, techniques, liability, and company requirements relating to the arrest of an individual. The training utilizes the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Power to Arrest Training Manual. Students also learn the subject matter of observation skills required to identify and report precursor activities to a terrorist event, react appropriately, report the occurrence of a terrorist event and remain safe while helping control the scene after a terrorist event. The training utilizes the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Weapons of Mass Destruction; Terrorism Awareness for Security Professionals, Terrorism Awareness for Security Professionals course consisting of a Digital Video Disk (DVD), and a student workbook.
ADMJ C054 Officer Safety & First Aid/CPR provide the knowledge and skills required to identify potentially hazardous situations including environmental, chemical, biological, and situational dangers. Students also receive instruction on basic first aid and CPR. This class will meet with Dr. Bowen on October 17. Both classes will meet from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 15 of the Tehachapi Education Center.
“Since the tragedy of 9/11 private security has been the fastest-growing field in America,” said Professor Dr. Jarrod Bowen. “I have been a certified BSIS instructor since 2009 and I can say with confidence that the increase in salary and professionalism in the field of private security makes this training invaluable to anyone interested in a law enforcement future, private or public. One of the benefits of private security is that the minimum age requirement is 18 while a law enforcement officer in the public sector must be 21. As such, motivated individuals could provide themselves with several years of applicable security training while they await that 21st birthday.”
After completing these two courses students will receive a Security Guard card and can be employed immediately in private security.
The program is authorized by the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services.
Cerro Coso is offering a number of late start classes this fall in Medical Assisting, Business Office Technology, Child Development and more. Complete schedule available at www.cerrocoso.edu .
For more information on the program contact Department Chair Peter Fulks at 760-384-6166 or email him at peter.fulks@cerrocoso.edu.
