BAKERSFIELD – The Kern County Superior Court announced on May 5th that beginning on May 15th, they will no longer issue exoneration slips or provide mailings for exoneration or discharge of bonds. For more information on this, go to kern.courts.ca.gov/online-services/case-information-search; this is where you can search by court case, and/or defendant name. The bond status will be reflected as noted on the court records sheet.
Kern County Superior Court announces Certificate of Bond Discharge
Patti Orr
