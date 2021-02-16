The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of January according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 26 calls for service.
3rd – Burglary: 1st Degree, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
4th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street.
8th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 2400 block of Horizon Drive and Vehicle Theft, 2900 block of Trakell Street.
9th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 3300 block of 15th Street, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2100 block of 15th Street, Burglary from Vehicle, 3300 block of Marble Street and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 3700 block of Mount.
10th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 3600 block of Banyon Court.
11th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 3400 block of Pine Mist Court and Burglary: 1st Degree, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
13th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 280 block of C Street and Death: Other, 3400 block of Clark Street.
14th – Battery, 3000 block of 25th Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2900 block of C Street.
17th – Theft less than $950 from Building, 2700 b lock of Sierra Hwy.
18th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1000 block of Hastings Avenue and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3300 block of Werner Street.
19th – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 3800 block of Springfield Court.
21st – Vandalism: $400 or More, 2700 block of Elberta Street, Grand Theft Auto: Recovery other Agency, 10th Street and Felon/Addict/Etc Possess Firearm, 3300 block of Werner Street.
22nd – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2600 block of Cold Creek.
23rd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
24th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.