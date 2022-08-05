The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
31-year old Stormy L. Mundy was arrested on June 30th in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
36-year old Rayshard L. Clayton was arrested in Los Angeles County (Carson Sheriff) on July 2nd on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
26-year old Trevonte Marquise Thompson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Burbank Police) on July 5th on Suspicion of Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in Public Place, Child Endangerment and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
21-year old Dontanaye Lashay Carrell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Gardena Police) on July 13th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Specific Peace Officer, Grand Theft and Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property.
37-year old Jose Silva was arrested on July 25th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
56-year old Raul Meza was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on July 23rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
40-year old Kendra Snow was arrested on July 27th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Evading Peace Officer.
